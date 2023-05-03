Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Fantastic start to football

By Football Margaret River
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Clockwise from top left: Ethan & Reef; Lucas Lawrey & Archer Wallace-Cook; Ninja's POD Jed; Jahli Clark; Hugo & Oscar; Charlie Crimble-Hall. Pictures supplied.
What a great start to the season! The sun graced us with its presence and there was a great atmosphere from the players and families of all teams at Football Margaret River's home games. We have lots of new teams and players, and the grounds were full with games on all pitches. The U13s Tigers and Sharks enter FIFA rules for the first time, while the other teams got back in the swing of things on the pitch, and our new members got in and had a go as well.

Local News

