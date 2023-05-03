Fantastic start to football

The U12 Warriors had a cracker of a first game of the season vs GMAS Gladiators. The Gladiators scored a couple of quick goals at the start of the game and it took the Warriors a minute to find their feet, but when they did, they gave the Gladiators a good match. Declan scored against them before the half time whistle. In the second half we came out firing and didn't let the Gladiators get through our back line much and the Warriors were all hungry for a goal. Angus scored one more in the second half. Although they didn't take the win, the Warriors were all pretty happy with how they played and it is a sign of an exciting season ahead. POD went to Anouk, welcomed back after a season away, and Flynn in his first game for the Warriors.