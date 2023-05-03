Fantastic start to football

What a great start to the season! The sun graced us with its presence and there was a great atmosphere from the players and families of all teams at Football Margaret River's home games. We have lots of new teams and players, and the grounds were full with games on all pitches. The U13s Tigers and Sharks enter FIFA rules for the first time, while the other teams got back in the swing of things on the pitch, and our new members got in and had a go as well.
Football in Margaret River looks to have a secure future with the U6 Ninjas slicing their way to multiple victories at the U6 Gala Day in Vasse. Ninjas displayed fresh talent with seven rookies making their debut. On Pitch 6, Torin, Ezra and Nate put the the triangle formation into effect, while Mack, Arlo, Jed and Cohen stuck with a more traditional 2 forward 2 back square formation on Pitch 5. Player of the week was Jed for his listening skills and giving 100 percent.
Was a great start to the season for the U7 Rovers against Busselton Stingers. The kids showed great enthusiasm and teamwork. POD went to Ethan for his defensive skills and Reef for his passing and skills finding the back of the net a couple of times. With thanks to Candy Cow.
It was a beautiful day in Dunsborough as the U8 Strikers took to the field for their first game as a team. Coaches Dane and Tim had everyone raring to go. The first half provided some really promising signs as the players ran hard for the ball and set up a number of good passes that saw the team having some solid shots on goal. First half keeper Miles, made a number of great saves while Arlo G pushed forward with some strong runs on the left wing.
After a well-earned break, the team was ready for the second half. The team started really well with Josh reading the play and Malakai gaining lots of possession in the middle, linking up with Jonny, who scored the Striker's first goal. After a few changes, the team pushed on with renewed focus and soon after Arlo D struck the back of the net for the Striker's second. POD went to Jonny for his courageous defence of the goal.
The U8 Dragons had a ripper start against the MUSC Thunder. It was evident they had been honing their skills in the off season. Much fun was had by everyone on the pitch (and the sideline!) and we're very excited for the season ahead. POD was Jack for his strong effort and goal bonanza up front. Big thanks to Two Cracks Coffee.
Great start to the season from the U9 Storm with some awesome goals scored from some experienced players and great composure and skills shown by first timers. Great enthusiasm from coach Mike Lane and a good turnout of parents. All in all a good contest against the GMAS Jets.
The U10 Stars had two teams show up to play them, so after some negotiations a round robin of 3 x 20-minute games was played. We had a lot of newcomers into the team, and they played like they had known each other for ages. It was a great first game and it will be great to see them develop more this season. PODs were Hugo and Oscar.
The U10 Jettz started the new season with enthusiasm and sportsmanship. Having only been playing together for a season, a number of new players have joined, and who made stand out contributions. The team played a terrific defensive match. Newest team members Lennox Grace showed consistent energy and drive for the entire game. Cohen Potter and Wyatt Smith showed great defence in goals, blocking some really strong kicks from the opposition. Millie Woods and Kayla Rowney showed there were no barriers by getting some great runs down the field in attack. Zoe Ralston took home POD by showing pure guts, determination and terrific team spirit against a well-established team in the Dunsborough Amigos.
The U11 Stingrays started the game with a goal in the first minute. It was an excellent start to the season with all players giving their best. The game was full of team work and support for one another. POD went to Lewis for coming along to the game after an injury, great commitment. Thanks to Kingston Bakery.
In their first outing as brand new team for 2023, the U12 Ankle Biters had a good win and all played well together. 6-1 for their very first game. Great start to the season.
The U12 Warriors had a cracker of a first game of the season vs GMAS Gladiators. The Gladiators scored a couple of quick goals at the start of the game and it took the Warriors a minute to find their feet, but when they did, they gave the Gladiators a good match. Declan scored against them before the half time whistle. In the second half we came out firing and didn't let the Gladiators get through our back line much and the Warriors were all hungry for a goal. Angus scored one more in the second half. Although they didn't take the win, the Warriors were all pretty happy with how they played and it is a sign of an exciting season ahead. POD went to Anouk, welcomed back after a season away, and Flynn in his first game for the Warriors.
It was an impressive start to the season for the U13 Sharks. After an early goal, they were able to consistently convert on their goal scoring opportunities. They won their very first FIFA match 13 - 1. MacKillop struck back with a goal towards the end of the first half. Despite a determined MacKillop goal keeper, the Sharks continued to produce some magnificent shooting, all which seemed to find the back of the net. Goal scorers included Felix Gibbs (5), Kai Hillier (3), Zane McCalmont (3), Charlie Crimble-Hall (1) and Ziggy Denham (1).
POD was Charlie Crimble-Hall who showed leadership, took on a new defensive role, even scoring from this defensive position. Thanks to sponsors Milk Shack. Special mention and welcome to our new additions to the team, who all played fantastically.
The U13 Tigers played exceptionally well in the first half, scoring a goal thanks to Luca Tunnell and keeping the scores locked at 1 apiece going into the break. Second half started well with Alex Ralston scoring a goal to put the Tigers ahead. Wanderers quickly answered though with the scores then locked again at 2-all. Both teams had their chances, however, the Wanderers went on to score 2 before the final whistle. Final score Tigers 2, Wanderers 4. POD went to Jahli Clark, with thanks to Burger Baby.
Kicking off their 2023 campaign, U14 Glory took on the Dunsborough Jets at their home ground. The Jets came out on the offensive, applying pressure early and sending the Glory defence scrambling.
Glory retaliated with forays into the opposition half. Dunsborough weren't to be denied, scoring twice before Glory's attack found the back of the net. The second half saw more of the same, with some great tackling and determination shown. Though not the end result Glory was after, it was good to blow the cobwebs away. Plenty of positives to take forward into the coming weeks of the competition.
Players of the day - Alex for his continuous impressive raids up front, and Sasha for her work rate chasing down Dunsborough's nippy forwards. Many thanks to Candy Cow for their sponsorship.
The first game of the season started well for U14 Wyverns, taking on MUSC Saints at home with Stirling scoring in the opening minutes. After a season playing defence, it's good to see him up front kicking goals again.
The Wyverns didn't show any signs of rustiness. A header from a throw in by Henry, and a nice pass to William gave us a second chance, but a spill stopped us from scoring. Alex made a nice pass up the field to Stirling who shot, but the keeper saved. A bounce back from the save led to a goal by William. Two more goals from Stirling followed.
It was great to see our new team members Poom and Ethan doing so well. They fit seamlessly in the team and the controlled passing from the whole team was brilliant. We had a few more attempts at goal which were thwarted by their goalie.
In the second half Saints scored putting them on the board. More Wyverns attempts at goal were stopped by their goalie. The forwards and defenders were working hard on both sides. A beautiful play up the field saw Charlie pass to Oliver L, who passed to Poom, who passed to Ethan who scored. More chances on both sides were stopped, leaving us with a win at the final whistle.
This week two Players of the Day were selected - Poom in his first game with the team, was constantly in right position. Lots of nice passing and moving ball to other players and did exactly what was asked of him. Oliver M held position and attacked ball well, he called for the ball and if he missed, tracked back to make up for it. He made himself available and was fearless! Thank you to sponsors Kingston Bakery and Milk Shack for the vouchers.
An amazing effort by the U15 Marroners who succumbed to the BCFC Spicy Chickens in a nail biting 4-3 finish. Special mention to Two Cracks Coffee and Squid Lips, who supported our game this week and treated our players of the day, Lucas Lawrey and Archer Wallace-Cook, to their delicious goodness.
Thank you to first time coach Kris who is excited to work with this amazing group of teens this year. What a cracking first game of the season. Keep it up team!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.