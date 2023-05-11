Parenting seminar gives practical help | Photos

Restorative Practices, a powerful framework that supports children in learning how to create healthy relationships and how to resolve conflicts, was the focus of a parenting seminar hosted by Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) last week.
More than 50 people attended the seminar, 'Teaching Children to be Accountable for Their Actions', led by renowned psychologist Gabrielle Lawlor at the Margaret River HEART.
Ms Lawlor has a Bachelor of Psychology degree and Diploma of Education from the University of Western Australia, and worked for many years as a school psychologist in both rural and metropolitan WA schools.
The parenting education seminar was one of many hosted by the school in recent years, with a focus on providing families with information and support.
Participants were inspired to put practical skills like promoting resilience; creating empathy and trust through rigour and accountability; and nurturing relationships into practice in their everyday family life.
Margaret River Independent School Principal Wendy Roediger said she was thrilled with the community attendance.
"Plans are in place for MRIS to host further community education sessions on positive education and wellbeing in the future," Ms Roediger said.
