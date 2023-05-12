Discover fascinating fungi with mushroom expert

Locals keen to learn more about the fascinating world of fungi are invited to a Nature Conservation Margaret River Region-hosted talk and on-ground mushroom walk with ecologist, Roz Hart.
There are two separate ticketed events. An evening discussion will be held at Margaret River Men's Shed from 5.30pm-7pm on Thursday, May 18.
All profits from the night helping to fund the publication of a new book called Fungi4Land.
Being authored by Ms Hart and mycologist Sapphire McMullan-Fisher, the book will offer a guide to the use of fungi in revegetation for Australian land managers.
The talk will introduce participants to the diversity, ecology and curiosities of fungi specific to the region, and will cover partnerships between fungi and other plants and animals, including their role in land restoration and management.
On Friday, May 19 from 10am-12noon a fungi excursion will allow participants to explore a patch of bushland with Roz to identify common local species, and to learn how fungi benefit the ecosystem and can play a key role in land restoration.
Fungi are now the exhilarating new poster organisms changing our understanding of the natural world and capturing the public imagination.- Peta Lierich, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region
The location will be confirmed before the event, subject to the best area for spotting mushrooms.
Organiser Peta Lierich, who oversees Nature Conservation's For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program, said the world of fungi had been long overlooked.
"But fungi are now the exhilarating new poster organisms changing our understanding of the natural world and capturing the public imagination," she said.
"The roots of almost every plant in the Australian landscape are intimately intertwined with fungi. These clandestine relationships extend beyond trees to include every orchid and most shrubs and grasses.
"Fungi not only help plants access water and nutrients, but also increase their resistance to drought and disease.
"They build architecture in soils, aerate them, and allow water to percolate down.
"Despite this, fungi often slips through ideas about nature and conservation that focus on flora and fauna."
Ms Lierich urged anyone living on a suburban or rural property to attend the talk or walk to learn more about the role of fungi and how to include them in managing a healthy ecosystem.
Landholders will also learn about how fungi are ecosystem service providers, why some fungal diseases are okay, the role of fungi in soil, and how fungi is affected by fire.
"It promises to be a fascinating evening, with every ticket supporting a good cause to help get the Fungi4Land guide published and into the hands of the people who need it," Ms Lierich said.
Tickets to both the Men's Shed talk and the Fungi Excursion are $10 each for Nature Conservation members and $15 each for non-members and can be booked via the links at www.natureconservation.org.au.
