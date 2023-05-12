Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Discover fascinating fungi with mushroom expert

May 12 2023 - 10:00am
Roz Hart is a former education officer with the Perth Urban Bushland Fungi project and a member of the Western Australian Naturalists' Club, who has led fungi talks, workshops and excursions for more than two decades. Picture supplied.
Roz Hart is a former education officer with the Perth Urban Bushland Fungi project and a member of the Western Australian Naturalists' Club, who has led fungi talks, workshops and excursions for more than two decades. Picture supplied.

Locals keen to learn more about the fascinating world of fungi are invited to a Nature Conservation Margaret River Region-hosted talk and on-ground mushroom walk with ecologist, Roz Hart.

