Local legend's tips for budget friendly food

Updated May 11 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:00am
Just Home Margaret River's community resilience program coordinator Geraldine Clarke (left) with local cooking legend Nirala Hunt. Picture supplied.
Following on from the successful recent gathering to learn about Soupie Dave's Dahl, Just Home Margaret River's community resilience program will host another local cooking legend - Nirala Hunt.

