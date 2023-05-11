Local legend's tips for budget friendly food

Following on from the successful recent gathering to learn about Soupie Dave's Dahl, Just Home Margaret River's community resilience program will host another local cooking legend - Nirala Hunt.
"Nirala has bucket loads of experience in making the food budget stretch and is passionate about minimising waste," said Just Home's program coordinator, Geraldine Clarke.
"This workshop will provide a step by step method of how to make a basic fritter recipe that can be utilised in many ways.
"In this workshop we are going to learn five ways to use that same recipe.
"It is a recipe that is only limited by your imagination.
"A good fritter recipe can really make a difference to the way you feel about those leftovers in the fridge, and may also be the deciding factor in getting the rest of the family to eat them.
"One pan, low fuss, sweet, savoury, and yes we will do a gluten free option!"
Join Just Home in the Margaret River Community Centre kitchen between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday May 25.
Bookings essential as places are limited, contact geraldine@justhome.org.au or 0483 061 849.
