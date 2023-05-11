Kids bush therapy program builds vital skills

A new adventure bush therapy program is providing local children with exciting experiences and development opportunities in the great outdoors.
The program, offered by Right Foot Forward WA in partnership with In Motu Occupational Therapy, builds young people's outdoor skills over a series of four half day sessions, before an overnight camp to end the program.
Melinda Shepherdson from In Motu and Jocelyn Evans from Right Foot Forward WA are behind the concept, and said the plan stemmed from an initial 3-day caving program with children aged 9-12 in the summer holidays.
"This was very successful, and the boys that attended expressed a strong desire for more adventure groups in nature," Melinda said.
"We are now planning a new program aimed at Year 4 to Year 7 olds, where we intend to build the young people's outdoor skills over a series of four half day sessions."
It is our aim to assist young people to engage with nature in an adventurous way.- Melinda Shepherdson
Activities include making rainproof shelters, compass and map navigation, cave exploration, outdoor cooking and indigenous cultural experiences in Boranup Forest. The Lions Club of Margaret River has offered support, donating funds to enable local children to attend.
"It is open to all children, however we expect this program may attract a higher number of neurodiverse young people who find other traditional extra-curricular activities like team sports too challenging or not interesting to engage in," Melinda explained.
"This may include those who are autistic, have ADHD, anxiety, sensory processing difficulties and other traits that limit their participation in mainstream activities."
She said children with these traits are often at very high risk of social isolation and disengagement.
"Engaging in sedentary occupations such as gaming and TV can become problematic at this age. It is our aim to assist young people to engage with nature in an adventurous way and participate in a small group that can be tailored to their specific needs and challenges."
For more information, contact Melinda (0478 626 201) ot@inmotu.com.au or Jocelyn (0409 290 722) info@rightfootforwardwa.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.