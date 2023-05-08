Sister school pact signed during education tour

A special tour of the Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) campus last week welcomed a delegation of Taiwanese educators to sign a sister school agreement.
Led by New Taipei City Department of Education Division Chief Chiang Yen-Ting, and principal of Jui-Fang Industrial School, Pan Tai-Shen, the visit saw MRSHS Principal Andrew Host sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
"The sister school program promotes strong mutual relations between students and staff through regular communication, and mutual staff visits between schools," explained MRSHS International Relations Coordinator, Angela McCoy.
"This helps to maximise language and cultural immersion experiences, and to increase cultural awareness and respect for each other's cultures through online conferences."
Ms McCoy said MRSHS students often met online with their Taiwanese sister school buddies, discussing current topics and working collaboratively on projects through online activities.
In Term 3, Margaret River SHS will host a group of students from the Jui-Fang Industrial School, while Principal Pan Tai-Shen has invited two teachers and three students from Margaret River to attend the New Taipei City International Youth Forum on Technical Sustainability and Cultural Exchange Project in Taiwan in October.
