Second win for young Ninjas; FMR derby thrills crowds | Photos

Round 2 was another great week of football for the U6 Ninjas who sealed their second consecutive win on the road.
On Pitch 1, the GMAS Dingoes put up a good fight but couldn't hold back the fierce offence of Cohen and Jed, and were unable to penetrate the solid defence of Arlo and Nate who once again kept a clean sheet throughout both matches.
Pitch 2 saw a heap of action with great mid field performances by Mack and Torin, while special mentions go to Luke and Lucas who both played outstanding in their first game ever.
Well done to the LJ Soccer players of the day Peri and Ezra, thumbs up to you both. Watch out for the Ninjas next Saturday who will be playing their first home game at 9am.
The U7 Rovers visited Busselton again this week, this time to take on the GMAS Thunder.
This year's competition has definitely gone up another level from last year.
The kids worked really well as a team and produced some great passing resulting in some awesome team goals.
Players of the day went to Sailor for some amazing defence stopping multiple goals and finding the back of the net a couple of times himself, and Matthew for being an amazing team player getting involved in every aspect of the game. Well done boys and thanks to Squid Lips for the vouchers!
It was a chilly morning in Margaret River, but that didn't stop the U8 Dragons from getting fired up against the GMAS Braves.
The team was solid on both the defensive and attacking fronts today and came away victorious, maintaining a clean sheet for the second week running.
The Dragons have a team of strong footballers who are all loving the game, having fun, supporting each other, and being great sports on the field.
Player of the Day was awarded to Zorawar, who was in goals in the first half and came out in the second half to score a cracking goal. Thank you Two Cracks Coffee for the prize.
Under 9 Storm had a 1-all draw against CSC Comets with two players from the team making up the numbers for the opposition as the were a player short.
These two players were also named Players of the Day for their sportsmanship which was a great call from the coach. It was a hard fought and even game. Great effort players and spectators.
The U10 Stars gad a great game with the passing really coming together, and some great saves by Freddy in goals.
Importantly there were lots of smiles. Player of the Day thanks to Milk Shack was Lilly who showed her determination all game.
It was another outstanding game by the U11 Stingrays this week.
The players all held their positions well. There was lots of running, accurate passing and strong attacking. Well done everyone. Player of the Day thanks to Two Cracks Coffee went to Louis for excellence in attack.
It was a cold and blustery morning for the FMR Derby of the U12 Rockets vs U12 Warriors.
The Rockets got off to a good start with Archie breaking through the Warriors defence to score a goal.
The intensity of both teams was high with plenty of running through the midfield and defence having to hold up against forward pressure.
The Warriors popped one in the back of the net before half time to even the score.
The pressure was upped by the Rockets with a couple goals but players were offside - still learning the new offside rules for this age group.
A great run starting from Darcy in defence through Tex to Gabe who played a lovely pass onto Charlie who then scored with seconds left on the clock.
All in all a nail biting match and great effort from both teams. Player of the Day went to Laec for his solid game in defence with thanks to Squid Lips for the voucher.
It was an epic derby between FMR Rockets and U12 Warriors.
It was the closest matched these two teams have been in my three season of coaching the Warriors. The excitement on the sideline from both teams was up there!
It was well into the first half before the Rockets scored the first goal of the match.
They would have followed it up with a second goal had they not been offside - a new rule being introduced for these guys this year. The Warriors managed to get one back before half time making it even at the break.
Both teams came out hungry for another goal and the Rockets again got through offside.
It was tough going to get through the defenders but overall the Rockets had more shots on goal and tested the Warriors keepers who both stood up to the challenge.
The Rockets managed to get one more in before the whistle blew.
It was so nice to see the Warriors hold their own against the Rockets today and the sportsmanship between these two home teams and their supporters is awesome with everyone congratulating each other on a great match.
The Warriors POD went to Alex who never stops running, going to the ball, applying pressure and getting herself into the right position to support her team mates. Well done, and thanks to Milk Shack for the voucher.
The second game of the season between the U13 Sharks and Dunsborough proved to a be a nail biter. Both teams played splendid football, in a close and exciting match.
Dunsborough had some quality early shots, however Sharks goalkeeper Ziggy Denham deflected ball after ball, with several impressive saves.
The Sharks, finding their confidence, made the most of their chances and scored two goals in the first half (Goal scorers- Zane Mc Calmont, Charlie Crimble-Hall), putting them in front at the half time whistle.
Dunsborough bounced back with a goal early in the second half, and then went on to draw two direct penalties.
They showed no hesitation in converting these to take the lead Dunsborough 3-2, with just 10 mins of the match remaining.
Far from dropping their heads, the Sharks attacked with urgency, as the ball was saved, then cleared, then hit the post.
Finally, it landed on the boot of Kai Hillier.
Hillier mercifully put it in the back of net, scoring the Shark's a third and equalising goal, with just 4 mins remaining.
The final result was a 3-all draw, with player of the match going to Ziggy Denham for his superb goal keeping.
U14 Glory hitchhiked to Capel for their second game of the season against the Wolves.
A precise overhead long pass from Archie to Harper nearly led to a goal in the first few seconds.
The Wolves were stunned. Glory kept pushing and got rewarded with Harper scoring the first goal a few minutes later.
Alex added second and third and Asha's elegant lob rounded the first half score to 4-0.
While mostly on the defence, Wolves had their chances and Mark pulled out some brilliant saves.
Second half was an even, exciting contest played on the whole pitch. Archie was solid in defence, had some great runs forward and won a corner on one occasion.
Tori, Scarlet and Sash kept stopping fast and powerful Capel attackers time after time.
Alex scored top bins with his free kick.
Indy was causing Wolves a lot of problems on the right wing. Yas kept winning ball after ball on the left but then had to bow out with a wrist injury - wishing you a speedy recovery!
Digby moved into midfield and walked away with an assist. Mark added more saves - a catch of a sharp corner ball followed by a quick goal kick was the highlight.
Final score 6-3 to Glory. Asha won the Player of the Day for her goal and right wing presence. What a cracker!
The U14 Wyverns hit the road to take on the Dunsborough Jets at their home ground this week. Anticipation was high and we expected a tough game.
Jets got on the score board quickly. Determined not to give them another chance, Jarrah came out, slid and just missed the ball.
Jack in defence though fast and doubled back on the goal line and stopped the ball going in. The crowd roared! Another save from Jarrah followed.
This led to a pass to Poom up field.
He passed to Stirling who scored from a distance to even score board.
This was followed by a brilliant passing streak up field to Stirling who took a shot, rebound off Goalie and William scored! We went wild, but the umpire over-ruled leaving us 1-1.
Charlie, Oliver L, Henry and Hugo were working hard in defence. Jarrah in goals made a few more saves to keep us in the game.
Wyverns failed to convert on a corner, but didn't the second time around with Stirling putting another goal in to give us the lead at half time.
Our attack was unable to convert early in the second half.
A Jets corner was saved by Jarrah. Charlie and Jack kept up the pressure and a brilliant play by Poom didn't make it through to the goals.
Jets had a penalty chance that went over the top. Another save by Jarrah saw the ball bounce off him, with a quick crawl and smother to keep the ball safe.
The next shot from Dunsborough hit outside of nets. Spectators were holding their breath by this point. The next shot by Jets was millimetres out of reach and bounced in.
The next shot by Ollie L missed, before another brilliant play by Poom chasing the ball down and keeping it in on the line was awesome to watch.
Unfortunately they couldn't capitalise on it and Jets scored again, leaving Wyverns two down with 12 minutes to go.
No one was able to capitalise on their forward advances, and the game ended 4-2 to Jets.
PODs were Stirling for creating chances in the middle, Jack for his wicked defence skills, and Henry for controlling shots at the back. Thanks to Burger Baby and Squid Lips for their sponsorship.
Also a big thanks to Mark for stepping in to coach the past two games with Gary away. We really appreciated it.
The U15 Marroners played Vasse Emus in a well fought battle ending with our first win of the season.
A few minutes in saw a goal by Ryder followed by another shortly after.
Marroners then won a free kick positioned near the halfway line, with Cohan having a strike only to find it bouncing into the corner of the goal.
Lucas also found himself through on goal with an excellent pass from Taj to lead 4-0.
Into the second half Marroners were into another battle with Vasse scoring two early goals, although Marroners held on for a 4-2 win.
Players of the Day were Cohan Collier and Caspian McAuliffe, with thanks to our sponsors Squid Lips and Kingston Bakery.
