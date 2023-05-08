Tough day for Cowaramup as Hawks take the win

Despite a strong start to the game, the U13 Bulls couldn't hold off a determined Hawks Blue side in Round 2 at Cowaramup over the weekend.
The Bulls got off to a cracker start kicking the first goal and kicking with the wind, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Hawks, who kicked away in the last quarter to beat the home side by 38 points.
Both sides showed off exceptional skills and true determination.
Hats off to Ace Flynn, who played an amazing game for Cowaramup.
Coaches awards went to Jack Curtis, Ace Flynn and Jordan Beere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.