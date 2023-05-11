Busselton streets turn yellow for Road Safety Week

The streets of Busselton will be transformed with splashes of bright yellow over Road Safety Week, to spread a message to urging the community to 'Drive So Others Survive'.
The Building Busselton Town Team will share safety messages with travellers along their journeys into town, including on the City's billboard, trailer signs and street banners throughout the City Centre.
The Cultural Precinct will be awash with yellow decorations and activities highlighting the importance of road safety.
"We recognise the significant impact road trauma has on communities, and in our region extensively visited by travellers we want everyone to get home safely," Building Busselton President Lisa Massey said.
Busselton has this chance to demonstrate how deeply we care about road safety, and we hope the fun but meaningful messaging will help us all remember to look after one another.- Lisa Massey, Building Busselton President.
A Street Festival on Sunday May 14 will launch the week of activities, with family entertainment and activities in the Cultural Precinct, including a special appearance by hometown hero and Australian Idol runner up Phoebe Stewart.
Also appearing will be local artist Ornella, and the day will also offer chalk and drumming workshops, dancing, and roving entertainment.
The community is encouraged to wear yellow and take the pledge to 'Drive So Others Survive', while messages throughout the week will support themes of cycling, e-scooters and youth driving, with other activities such as Qi Gong sessions and a Kids' Dance Party also scheduled.
The initiative has been made possible by funding from the Road Safety Commission and support from the City of Busselton and the Town Team Movement.
"The Town Team Movement supports people working together to engage the community and create vibrant neighbourhoods.
"Building Busselton Town Team plans and delivers events and initiatives to beautify and invigorate Busselton's City Centre, and welcomes everyone keen to have a go."
There are now more than 116 Town Teams across WA. Visit www.facebook.com/buildingbusselton or townteammovement.com to learn more.
