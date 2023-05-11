Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Busselton streets turn yellow for Road Safety Week

May 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Lisa Skrypichayko and Lisa Massey are busy preparing for Turn the Town Yellow Street Festival during National Road Safety Week. Picture supplied.
The streets of Busselton will be transformed with splashes of bright yellow over Road Safety Week, to spread a message to urging the community to 'Drive So Others Survive'.

Local News

