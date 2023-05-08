Capacity field tackles Margaret River Ultra challenge | Photos

A capacity field of 1500 runners took on the 80 kilometre Margaret River Ultra Marathon across the region on Saturday.
The sixth iteration of the event ran along the coastline from Hamelin Bay, finishing at Howard Park Wines in Wilyabrup.
Race Director Sam Maffett said the race was an "event of endurance, determination, friendship and support".
"We are so proud of every athlete on course today - we understand your desire to run and love you being a part of this event.
"The check-points and finish line really did come alive with celebrations and it was fantastic to see some incredible running - and cheering - throughout the entire day!"
400 solo runners and 1,100 relay team members covering 10-20km each made up the capacity field which sold-out within three weeks of entries opening in October last year.
Course champion Josh Chugg backed up his 2022 win with a time of 6 hours 36 minutes and 17 seconds - breaking his own course record by 4 minutes.
The women's solo 80km field saw Jayme Berman of Esperance etch her name in the winner's book in 7:49:01, which also placed her fourth overall.
Team "Lori Family" was the first relay team to finish the 80km course in the second fastest team time ever on course (6:04:31), and included team members Andrea Kierath, Christie Godfrey, Michael Lori, Erika Lori and Mark Lori.
A 2km Kids Run was held on Sunday morning prior to presentations.
The 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon is tentatively planned for Saturday 11 May with entries to open in late September.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
