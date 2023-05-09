Concert band tuning up for Mother's Day playout

The Margaret River Concert Band (MRCB) is preparing for its next outing, which will be held at Centennial Hall on Sunday May 14 from 2:30pm to 4:00pm.
MRCB Drummer Deb Perry said the Mother's Day Variety Performance would feature a selection of music including swing, Latin, popular classics, rock, concert pieces and a march.
"If you are looking for an entertaining musical afternoon please come down and enjoy your Community Band's musicianship plus share a delicious afternoon tea provided by our multi- talented band members," she said.
"After the success of previous year's Augusta Playouts we are certainly looking forward to entertaining everyone down in Augusta again.
"Our inspiring Musical Director Karen Neidermeyer will be keeping us all 'under control' with her baton, and we also have a variety of soloists plus new singers to introduce."
The band hosts several performances each year in various locations across the region, as well as regularly participating in community events.
"We are a friendly welcoming group and certainly enjoy ourselves while addressing the challenges that a performance brings," Deb said.
"We welcome new players, regardless of level or experience, the Concert Band is always looking for new members.
"We own a small selection of instruments, which could be made available to those who play, but no longer own an instrument."
The MRCB rehearses Tuesday nights from 7:30pm to 9:30pm in the Margaret River High School auditorium. To find out more or make contact, visit www.mrcb.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
