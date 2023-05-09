Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Concert band tuning up for Mother's Day playout

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Margaret River Concert Band musical director, Karen Niedermeyer. Picture supplied.
Margaret River Concert Band musical director, Karen Niedermeyer. Picture supplied.

The Margaret River Concert Band (MRCB) is preparing for its next outing, which will be held at Centennial Hall on Sunday May 14 from 2:30pm to 4:00pm.

Local News

