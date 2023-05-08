Mother's Day planting planned for Darch Brook

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region has a mammoth Mother's Day planned with a conservation busy bee to care for Darch Brook on Sunday May 14 from 1pm-3pm.
Mums, their families and everyone else in the community is urged to join in, with volunteers needed to care for this important tributary of the Margaret River which runs through Rapids Landing and Brookfield.
"The best Mother's Day present is a family outing to help care for our local bushland and waterways," said Mandy Edwards, who runs Nature Conservation's Friends of Reserves program.
"Led by the Friends of Darch Brook, we're holding a planting day on Mother's Day with everyone welcome and many hands needed."
Darch Brook is a small but precious creek surrounded by suburbia, with local wildlife feeling the effects of habitat loss.
"This waterway is in need of some love and restoration," Mandy said. "Join us for a session of planting local natives near the creek line. It's a simple way for us to contribute towards increasing the biodiversity of this area.
"Plus, it's an awesome way to meet new people and a fun and unique way to spend Mother's Day! And every mum who joins us on the day will receive a gift of some native plants for their garden."
Every volunteer will receive a coffee voucher courtesy of The Hairy Marron café. Meet at the reserve on the corner of Tingle Avenue and Magpie Street. Please bring your own gloves, trowel or shovel if you have them, as well as closed shoes, sun protection and water.
Afternoon tea is provided, for catering purposes register via mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au.
This project is funded by the AMR Shire's Environmental Management Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.