Group numbers rising

The University of the Third Age (U3A) Margaret River, recently held their annual general meeting at the Shire of Augusta Margaret River Council Chambers.
Outgoing President Jenny Bunbury, began the meeting by reiterating why U3A Margaret River exists.
"We are part of a world-wide network which was founded in France in 1973 and began in Australia in 1984," she said.
"In Margaret River we focus on the concept of providing our members with opportunities for life-long learning. Inevitably we tend to attract members who are not in full time employment and thus have the opportunity to attend courses or other activities which are offered during the day time."
U3A Margaret River this year reported 200 financial and life members, a large increase on last year.
Jenny Bunbury will step down as President after her three years at the helm, but will remain on the committee.
"Without this group, we would not have this vibrant organisation," she said.
"But also there would be no point in our existence if we did not have so many members willing to come and learn new knowledge or skills," she said.
"So thank you for supporting and continuing to support, U3A Margaret River."
At the meeting, Ross Goulden was elected President, with Jenny Bunbury (Vice President), Jane Vanderstoel (Secretary) and Alan Moore-Fiander (Treasurer) also elected.
Ordinary committee members for the year are Elizabeth Gresham, Jefferey Gresham (program coordinator), Peter Lane, Bunty Paramor (special events), Greg Skyles (web and membership system manager) and Linda McKellar (publicity).
U3A also invited Drew McKenzie, General Manager of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, to speak after the AGM, where he discussed the environmental group's work and future projects.
To find out more and enrol in upcoming courses, visit u3amr.org.au.
