Solar system aims to solve South West blackouts

Busselton local Daniel Pullan says residents and businesses no longer need to be subjected to uncontrollable, lengthy blackouts, after his family installed a solar and battery system last year.
"After the fourth blackout, I'd had enough," he said.
"Now I don't worry about if the power goes off.
"I don't rely on the grid anymore, just need my solar panels and battery storing the daytime sunlight energy for night-time use."
The Pullan family decided to install a Plico solar and battery system last November, and so far Mr Pullan has convinced two more friends to install systems.
Prior to installing the system, Mr Pullan said blackouts were a regular occurrence, and the system had given him some peace of mind ahead of the coming winter weather.
"There's been two blackouts since installing the new system, and neither affected my family," he said.
"I don't even notice the power has gone off. I also don't have to worry about if or when the power will come back on.
"I have two young children. Now they don't fear the power going out when it's dark outside.
"That's satisfying, knowing no matter what, we still have power for lights at night, even if there is a blackout."
Plico Business Development Manager Tyler Jackman said the company was keen to help South West residents find solutions to blackouts.
"Our business began in Dunsborough and we have an office here in Vasse, so we live and breathe down south," he said.
"When we hear of lots of homes and businesses losing power we really want to help.
"People shouldn't be losing power anymore.
"We received lots of calls from Busselton residents and businesses when the last blackout occurred, who are fed up with the continual power outage and want to take back control of their own power.
"Our mission to make solar accessible for all Australian households.
"Solar and battery systems should be available and affordable to everyone."
Mr Jackman said despite WA being "such a sunny state", according to the Australian PV Institute, there is approximately 38 per cent solar penetration in WA.
"We expect solar demand to triple over the next decade, but currently, only 7 per cent of solar installations include a battery," he said.
"If you don't have a battery connected to your solar panels, you're losing energy generated during the day for use after the sun goes down.
"This is how you can combat blackouts, and power bill shock as prices go up. Even better, you're doing your bit in helping reach Australia's net zero target."
After purchasing his house last year Mr Pullan said he was referred to Plico by a friend.
"There's only four of us in the house, and we don't use excessive power as our children are still young, but for our last power bill we were in credit instead of paying," he said.
