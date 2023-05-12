Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Solar system aims to solve South West blackouts

May 12 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plico Business Development Manager Tyler Jackman says the company is keen to help South West residents find solutions to blackouts. Picture supplied.
Plico Business Development Manager Tyler Jackman says the company is keen to help South West residents find solutions to blackouts. Picture supplied.

Busselton local Daniel Pullan says residents and businesses no longer need to be subjected to uncontrollable, lengthy blackouts, after his family installed a solar and battery system last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.