Free family fun at Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

Families have the chance to soak up some special activities this weekend at the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival.
At the Storytelling Snug in the Margaret River HEART Soundshell, children's authors will host free sessions to inspire, celebrate storytelling and foster a love of reading and writing.
All Storytelling Snug sessions are free, and run on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.
Author and game narrative designer Esther Krogdahl will share her unique and interesting path through the world of games narrative design into children's picture book publishing, while award winning Perth author Julia Lawrinson will join in the storytelling fun with her books for children and teens.
Steve Heron will feature his Northern Lights Book Award-winning Ling Li's Lantern at the Storytelling Snug, along with Wadjak, Ballardong Noongar and Badimaya Yamatji man, traditional dancer and Noongar language teacher, Jayden Boundry, and Wardandi Noongar and Ait Koedal artist/designer, Tyrown Waigana.
In Busselton, families can join the fun of the Festival's Special Edition from 1pm to 4pm at on the Busselton Foreshore outside Shelter Brewing Co on Saturday.
The afternoon will feature children's authors and illustrators Jayden Boundry and Tyrown Waigana, Storytime with Penny, a visit from Barney the Barn Owl, and Acting Up performances.
The event is free and open to all, including pet dogs, and participants are invited to bring their dogs and have a family photo taken by renowned animal photographer Michelle Brannan.
