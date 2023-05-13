A fighting chance for possum finishing school

Capel volunteer facility, FAWNA Possum Finishing School, has received a much-needed boost to its security, thanks to the support of local clean energy company, Plico.
In August 2022, thieves stole more than $12,500 worth of vital equipment after burglarising the FAWNA Possum Finishing School which is used as a rehabilitation centre for western ringtail possums.
FAWNA President Suzanne Strapp said the theft left the volunteer group shattered but also highlighted the need to upgrade the security system to prevent future incidents.
"We have four new security cameras that cover every angle, making it near impossible for anyone to break in undetected," Strapp said.
"We can see exactly who is on the property at any time and alert the Capel police if needed.
"It's given us incredible peace of mind."
Plico provided $4,990 to install security systems at the Possum Finishing School and Busselton storage facility, after FAWNA applied for funding through Plico's DCEP Community Fund.
Supporting FAWNA volunteers to continue the incredible work they do to protect our local wildlife is something we wanted to throw our full weight behind.- Neil Shipley, DCEP
DCEP Chair Neil Shipley said the Plico Community Fund was established exactly for situations like this, where there is an immediate need in the community.
"This is a one-of-a-kind facility servicing a large regional area, caring for and rehabilitating possums, that is run solely by volunteers," Shipley said.
"Supporting FAWNA volunteers to continue the incredible work they do to protect our local wildlife is something we wanted to throw our full weight behind," he said.
"It is important to us that we can support local communities, and we do so by investing our Plico membership fees directly into the Community Fund."
If your community group needs support, contact DCEP at dcep.committee@plicoenergy.com.au or visit www.plicoenergy.com.au/community-impact to find out more about the Plico/DCEP Community Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.