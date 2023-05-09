West Busselton project to provide disability housing solutions

The developers of a group of new disability homes and affordable units under construction in West Busselton say the project will provide housing solutions for local residents to meet increasing demand in the region.
Construction of three new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) homes and another 10 affordable housing units is currently underway at 94 Bussell Highway, in a collaboration between property developer WAI Group, architect/builder Fortitude Living, and disability accommodation providers Activ Foundation and Community Housing Limited.
Activ Head of Strategic Operations Brooke Draper said once complete, the new Jarrah Estate would increase the number of SDA and affordable home offerings in the Busselton region.
"The demand for SDA properties across regional areas is varied. In some areas such as Busselton there is a higher demand, as the demand for properties across the board is high," Ms Draper said.
"There is also high demand for affordable housing for people with disabilities as they are often left out of the social discussions."
The development will include three, 3-bedroom SDA homes, which will be built for purpose to specifically meet the needs of nine residents.
Another 10 units, in 1 and 2 bedroom configurations, will be constructed for Activ clients without SDA support funding.
The SDA homes have large corridors, open living spaces and step-free design to help with wheelchair access, as well as a bedroom and office space for an overnight support care worker.
"The homes at Jarrah Estate have been designed with flair that blends practical ideas with comfort living and accessibility," Fortitude Living's Gianpaolo Crugnale said.
"Architecturally designed and well-considered, they not only meet, but exceed the National Disability Insurance Scheme requirements.
"Aspects of the homes will be tailored to the individuals who will live there, including customising the height of fixtures for easy access, as well as adjustable benchtops and movable cabinets where required."
Community Housing Limited WA State Manager Sean Kelly said access to customised supported homes was vital for residents to thrive.
"In many cases, housing options for people living with disabilities are not fit for purpose," he said.
"A customised SDA home that meets the individual needs of a person living with disability is fundamental to providing dignity and independence.
"Like everyone else in the community, people living with disability deserve to have a safe, secure and affordable home that allows them to pursue opportunities and participate in community events and activities."
Jarrah Estate is due for completion in June 2024, with an estimated move-in date of August 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.