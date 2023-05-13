Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Career shift nets rewards for Busselton carer

May 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Dean (left) says his compassionate nature and genuine care for residents has allowed him to succeed and grow in his three years at Capecare. Pictures supplied.
Travis Dean (left) says his compassionate nature and genuine care for residents has allowed him to succeed and grow in his three years at Capecare. Pictures supplied.

"I've found my place".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.