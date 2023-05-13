Career shift nets rewards for Busselton carer

"I've found my place".
So says Capecare Busselton carer Travis Dean, who says he has finally found a career he genuinely enjoys at the age of 41.
After working as a butcher for many years, followed by a decade-long stint at McDonalds, Mr Dean is now completing his third year with the not-for-profit organisation.
Working his way up from carer support, to trainee, and finally full-time carer - Mr Dean said he had never felt more content in his line of work.
His new career path was given another boost in March of this year, when he was awarded the 'South West TAFE Excellence Award for Certificate III in Individual Support', chosen from a competitive field of over 1000 WA applicants.
I want to treat people the way I treat my mum and dad. I'm not there for me. I'm there for the residents. I'm a compassionate person and I really care about these people.- Travis Dean
"I was shaking when I received the award, I was so nervous," he said.
"I really didn't expect it. I don't think I said anything to anyone for a while afterwards."
He said he owed the accolade to his caring spirit, and "not giving up".
"I want to treat people the way I treat my mum and dad," he said.
"I'm not there for me. I'm there for the residents. I'm a compassionate person and I really care about these people."
Mr Dean said the positive working environment at Capecare was a cornerstone to his success, and would help him achieve his vision of becoming a palliative carer.
"Any questions I had, they answered them and always went out of their way to help me. I'm very grateful to them." he said.
"It's a very welcoming workplace and I always feel happy to go to work."
"Palliative care is an area I think would be very mentally rewarding for myself."
If you're interested in a career at Capecare, contact hr@capecare.com.au or call 9750 2000 to speak to the recruitment officer.
For more information on the organisation, visit Capecare.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.