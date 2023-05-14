Riverside rescue: Help needed to restore Nguraren Kalleep Reserve

LOCALS can have fun in nature and help protect Nguraren Kalleep Reserve at the next Nature Conservation Margaret River Region community planting busy bee on Sunday, May 21 from 1pm-3pm.
Mandy Edwards, Nature Conservation's Friends of Reserves coordinator urged volunteers to get on board.
"We'll be working with the active Friends of Nguraren Kalleep, who have been planting, weeding and looking after the reserve for a number of years," she said.
"We have 500 local native seedlings to plant so it is going to be a really rewarding afternoon that will benefit the local ecosystem and wildlife for decades to come as these plants mature."
Two years ago, the area of 18-hectare parcel of land formally known as the A Class Reserve was officially renamed Nguraren Kalleep, or 'Ringtail Camp', in recognition of, and respect for, Wadandi custodianship of the land.
The river flows through the reserve, and restoring the riparian areas also benefits water quality and flow.
"The Margaret River is such an amazing asset to our town, and the flora, fauna and significant biodiversity is something to be cherished and celebrated," Mandy said.
"We encourage everyone to give something back to this river we love and enjoy by spending a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon.
"We'll be planting to help repair areas that have been damaged in the past. A great afternoon is planned, with a sundowner at Giniversity afterwards to say thank you to all of the volunteers."
For catering purposes please register your interest by emailing mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au.
Meet at the reserve on Maxwell Street, off Carters Road. Bring your own gloves and mallet if you have them, as well as closed shoes, sun protection and water.
Nature Conservation's Friends of Reserves program is funded through the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River's Environmental Management Fund.
