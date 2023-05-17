Cowaramup Bay Boardriders host third season comp

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their third competition for 2023 on last Sunday May 7 at Ulu's and Karates.
Clean, head high waves were on offer for all surfers providing opportunities for multiple manoeuvres.
Thank you to Tyrepower for sponsoring this event and to all the groms for getting out there and having a go.
Congratulations to all the finalists who each received special prizes.
Special mention to encouragement award winners Willow Hines and Harry Scott.
The Tens Good Vibes awards went to Stella Annesley and Ethan Ahola.
To find out more about the club, visit cowbay.com.au
