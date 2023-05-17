Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cowaramup Bay Boardriders host third season comp

By Naila Ahola
May 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their third competition for 2023 earlier this month. Pictures by Leif Mulik.
Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their third competition for 2023 on last Sunday May 7 at Ulu's and Karates.

