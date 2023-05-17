Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Literary festival brings authors, experts to town | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival welcomed some of the country's best and brightest authors, journalists, poets and presenters to the region over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.