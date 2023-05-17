Literary festival brings authors, experts to town | Photos

The 2023 Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival welcomed some of the country's best and brightest authors, journalists, poets and presenters to the region over the weekend.
Beginning with a launch party at the Margaret River HEART, locals mingled with literary legends, and budding writers keen to break into the industry took part in workshops, while a series of 'in conversation' talks gave readers rare insights into the development of new and best selling books.
In Busselton, Shelter Brewing Co hosted the MRRWF Special Edition event, with a range of free family activities on the foreshore, and interviews and workshops held in the brewery's function room overlooking the Busselton Jetty.
Festival Director, Sian Baker from Arts Margaret River said she was thrilled with the results of this year's programme.
"I am overcome with joy and gratitude for all the wonderful authors, presenters, staff, volunteers, sponsors and partners who helped make the festival happen this year," she told the Mail.
"Thank you to each and every one of you.
"It was incredible to look out over the sea of faces in the audience and to see and feel how words have the power to bring us together, spark new ideas and create truly lasting connections and experiences."
