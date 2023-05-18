Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Expert wine judges heading to Margaret River region

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Entry for the IWSC's Wine Judging in Margaret River closes on 17 July 2023. Picture via IWSC.
Entry for the IWSC's Wine Judging in Margaret River closes on 17 July 2023. Picture via IWSC.

The Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA) has welcomed news that the IWSC International Wine & Spirit Competition will bring a panel of international experts to Margaret River to judge local wines in August.

