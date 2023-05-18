Expert wine judges heading to Margaret River region

The Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA) has welcomed news that the IWSC International Wine & Spirit Competition will bring a panel of international experts to Margaret River to judge local wines in August.
"We believe judging Margaret River wines in Margaret River will immerse the IWSC judges in the region, giving them lasting impressions, as well as providing our winemakers an opportunity to meet and create relationships with key buyers and influencers," said MRWA chief executive, Amanda Whiteland.
She said she was thrilled with the impending arrival of retailers, sommeliers and key media from the IWSC, one of the world's most highly regarded international wine competitions
"Partnering with the IWSC will help us showcase some of the best wines from our beautiful region to wine industry professionals and wine drinkers through a program of events and publicity of the awarded wines."
IWSC chief Christelle Guibert said the competition's same stringent judging process would take place, but local producers would benefit from a more convenient, local delivery and the opportunity to bring their wines to the global stage.
"We have seen the success our immersive judging has had in other countries, including Georgia, Turkey and South Africa, and are sure to see the same triumph in Margaret River in Australia," Ms Guibert said.
"Both the IWSC and Margaret River's wines' history date back over 50 years, and we look forward to joining forces and sharing these world-class wines with our community."
The team of international judges will be in the region as they join local Australian judging experts from August 29, with results announced on September 4.
Entry to the IWSC's awards is open now.
Entry for the IWSC's Wine Judging in Margaret River closes on 17 July 2023.
For more visit iwsc.net
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.