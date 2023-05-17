Grant gives boost to River Angels' online connection

Local cancer support charity River Angels has welcomed the arrival of a Lotterywest Community Investment Grant, which founder and coordinator Lynda Donovan said would be used to improve the group's technical capabilities.
"We are very grateful for the support of Lotterywest in providing us with a $4,000 grant to create a new River Angels website and implement volunteer database software," Ms Donovan said.
"Our current website is over 10 years old and is in desperate need of improvement and increased functionality.
"As demand for our services has grown over the years, we have found that we require better systems to communicate with our volunteers and the variety of roles that they do.
"New volunteer software will streamline the communication process and make it quicker and easier to manage a large number of volunteers at any one time."
Ms Donovan said the software would be integrated into the new website and would also provide the ability to sell fundraising tickets and accept donations, as well as providing training for key committee members and volunteers.
"This funding will assist us to build a better WA together, thanks to Lotterywest," Ms Donovan said.
River Angels supports individuals and their families in the Augusta Margaret River Shire who are undergoing cancer treatment.
If you or someone you know could benefit from their support, contact Lynda via hello@riverangels.org.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
