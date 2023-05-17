Theatre company making magic at Margaret River HEART

One of Australia's most beloved tales will come to life at the Margaret River HEART for two performances in June.
Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' much loved picture book 'Possum Magic' has enchanted children for decades, and now the Monkey Baa Theatre Company brings the paper and ink to life on stage, starring Gabriel Fancourt, Teale Howie, Ebony Tucker and Sarah Woods.
Using a clever, nuanced palette of live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation, Monkey Baa's team translates the whimsical world of the book to a live experience for audiences 3-8 years (and their families).
Possum Magic will play in the Margaret River HEART Main Theatre on June 13 at 10am and 1pm.
Duration: 50 minutes (no interval). Tickets (Adult $25 / Conc (pension/health care card holders) $23 / ArtsMR Members $20 / Youth $12) and information via www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.