House fire leaves Cowaramup family with 'literally nothing'

A young family is reeling after fire claimed a home in Cowaramup on the weekend.
Elais Gerke and her 4 year old son Koda were only out for around 30 minutes when they returned to find their home ablaze, the fire thought to have started by an electrical fault related to a power board in one of the bedrooms.
"She lost everything apart from the clothes she and her son were wearing," said Elais' sister, Shae.
"They now have nothing. Literally nothing."
The Cowaramup community was quick to rally behind the pair, offering household items, clothing and toys for young Koda, who celebrated his birthday in April.
But as Shae Gerke explained, without a home or car, those items are currently unusable.
"Family and friends are helping wherever we can but we need to organise some funds so that Elais and Koda can purchase the basics which we take for granted," she said.
"This includes some food basics, toiletries, clothing and a few toys or a bike for Koda."
She said the family car was also lost in the fire, and would need to be replaced.
"Elais is staying with family at the moment, but is a long way from town and she is basically trapped there without a car."
"We have had offers of all sorts of goods but Elais and Koda don't currently have a house so have nowhere to store these kind donations.
As of Thursday afternoon, a Go Fund Me campaign launched to help the family had raised $7,700 of its $10,000 goal.
Steve Jones of Sunflowers Animal Farm said he was devastated for the young mum.
"We have watched Elais work so hard to build a life for her and her little boy and it's gone," he said.
"Please help us support a couple of locals who desperately need our love and support."
Shae Gerke said all help offered was appreciated, as family and friends looked for ways to help Elais and Koda rebuild their lives.
"As you can imagine she has a lot to organise," she said.
"It won't replace everything they have lost but it's a start."
To donate to the Go Fund Me campaign, click here.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.