Market morning tea to raise funds for Cancer Council

Locals looking to support the Cancer Council's 30th Anniversary Biggest Morning Tea are invited to join Origins Market for a Long Table Morning tea this month.
Pip Close, General Manager of Origins Market, said the morning tea would raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer.
"We're excited to welcome guests to the long table morning tea, where we'll be serving a delicious selection of treats provided by vendors Obison Coffee Roasters, and Cakes by Tara," Ms Close said.
"As this event is a fundraiser for the Cancer Council, proceeds from ticket sales and money raised on the day wil go towards supporting those impacted by cancer.
"We're proud to be able to assist with much needed funds for world class cancer research, which has already increased cancer survival rates from 49 percent in the 1980s to 69 percent today."
Ms Close said with 150,000 Australians diagnosed with cancer each year and support services in higher demand than ever, every bit of support counted.
"Gather your friends, family, mothers group, school mums or workmates and show your support for this worthy cause while enjoying a morning of delicious treats," she said.
The Origins Market Long Table Morning Tea will be held from 10am to 12pm on Thursday May 25. Tickets are available via www.originsmarket.com.au
