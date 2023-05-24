Crowds soak up best of Edible Gardens Festival | Photos

Perfect sunny weather and a sell-out crowd made the weekend's Edible Gardens Festival a huge success as more than 500 people turned out to learn more about gardening and food growing.
Eleven diverse gardens across the Margaret River Region were open to the community, with the gardeners giving guided tours and passing on tips for fruit and vegetable growing, building soil health, reducing waste through composting and worm farms, saving water and a huge range of other gardening and sustainability-related topics.
Festival organisers and local green thumbs Trevor Paddenburg and Valerie Vallee said the feedback was amazing, with people of all ages and all walks of life coming from across the South-West and as far as Perth and further afield in WA for the not-for-profit event.
"We were blessed with some incredible weather and once again we were just blown away by the number of people who are really keen to learn more about soil, food growing and sustainability," Trevor said.
"We just love seeing how many amazing community connections were forged between our awesome gardeners, our fabulous team of volunteers, and everyone who attended.
"We're still on a high after the weekend and I think most people who came to see the gardens are too!"
The organisers say the event would return next year, with a new collection of diverse gardens to tour, plus some exciting new additions to the festival program.
Ms Vallee said the festival benefitted from the backing of local organisations and businesses.
"We're so grateful for the support from our gardeners and volunteers, as well as support from the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Margaret River Regional Environment Centre, Margaret River Community Pantry and businesses including Margaret River Mitre 10, Shelter Brewing Co, Stella Bella Wines, Fair Harvest Permaculture, Water Wally, Cowaramup Seedings, Productive Ecology, Yates and Shogun Tools," she said.
"Don't forget that you can get 10 per cent off all plants at Margaret River Mitre 10 until the end of June just by showing your festival ticket, plus 10 per cent off wines at Stella Bella until the end of May.
"It's a real privilege to play a role in connecting community and empowering people with knowledge and inspiration to get their hands dirty, grow their own food and have fun in the process.
"Whether you're already growing your own food or want to make a start, the festival is the perfect chance to get up close and personal with experienced green thumbs and tap into an immense bank of local, place-based knowledge to help you on your food-growing journey."
For more information on the festival, visit ediblegardensfestival.au
