Panther stout unleashes wild side of Brewhouse | What's On

Updated May 26 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 2:30pm
It's time to toast the release of Margaret River Brewhouse's barrel aged imperial stout, Panther Cream, with their annual long table dinner. Picture supplied.
The team at Margaret River Brewhouse are preparing to celebrate the hotly anticipated annual release of their barrel aged imperial stout, Panther Cream.

