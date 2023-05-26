Panther stout unleashes wild side of Brewhouse | What's On

The team at Margaret River Brewhouse are preparing to celebrate the hotly anticipated annual release of their barrel aged imperial stout, Panther Cream.
After a successful collaboration in 2022, the Brewhouse has partnered with Glenarty Road, to celebrate the launch with their exclusive long table dinner.
Guests will enjoy the first taste of this year's release straight from the barrel, as well as a farm to table dinner curated by Brewhouse chef Adam Court, and Glenarty Road's Ben and Sasha McDonald.
"Night of the Panther is our only exclusive event for the year," explained Brewhouse's Ilya Hastings.
"It's about celebrating a multi award winning beer and lets its band of followers in on the first big pouring."
Hastings said there was no coincidence that the beloved beer appeared as the temperature drops.
"Panther Cream kind of represents the unique, deep dark South West winter in which it is forged," he said. "The added whiskey barrel time gives it a depth and complexity that, with balance never fails to leave you genuinely floored.
"The night also lets us release our kitchen crew to show you their rockstar skills outside of your regular Brewhouse faves.
"Throw Glenarty Road produce in the mix and you have a lavish night of winter decadence - Margs style."
As well as Brewhouse and Glenarty Road on show, the evening will also include whiskey tastings with long time collaborators, Whipper Snapper Distillery.
Margaret River Brewhouse's Panther Cream Long Table Dinner is on Wednesday June 7 from 6:30pm. Tickets ($85+ booking fee) at events.humanitix.com/night-of-the-panther-7y1tv72o
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
