Warm rugs arrive for Community Centre's winter drive

Margaret River Community Centre received a bundle of handmade rugs this week ready for this year's Winter Warmers drive.
Colin Sheffield delivered the warm crocheted rugs that his mother, Brenda had made.
"Mum's eye sight is starting to deteriorate but the crocheting keeps her busy and her mind active. She is 86!" said Mr Sheffield.
"She's been hounding me to make sure they go to a good home so when I spoke to the Community Centre I knew I'd found the place."
...call by in June and we will pass on the community's gift of warmth.- Leanne Sutton, MRCC
The Centre's Winter Warmers campaign runs from 1 June throughout the winter months and aims to provide much needed items to locals in need as the temperature drops.
"We really appreciate donations of clean, warm winter coats and rain jackets as well as blankets," said Leanne Sutton, from the Community Centre.
Items can be dropped to the Community Centre office on Tunbridge Street, open from 9am - 1pm.
"We welcome members of the community who would benefit from some extra warmth this winter to call by in June and we will pass on the community's gift of warmth," said Ms Sutton.
To find out more about the Community Centre and other services offered, visit mrcc.com.au or call 9757 3200.
