Trio of truth-tellers bringing 'portable' theatre to town

A collaboration between members of three South-West theatre groups has resulted in a series of performances in Perth, Busselton and Dunsborough, with the show now heading to Margaret River.
Tricia Mothersole from Dunsborough Theatre Group, Carolyn Forte from Margaret River Theatre Group, and Judy Walsh and Janet Dickinson from Busselton Repertory Club have teamed up as 'The South-West Dames' to bring portable theatre to various venues in the South-West, with a focus on mature, thought provoking entertainment, in intimate performance spaces to small audiences.
The latest offering, 'To Tell You the Truth', debuted at the Busselton Fringe Festival, and again to a sell out crowd in Dunsborough last weekend.
This coming Sunday May 28 it will be coming to the Margaret River Lifestyle Village clubhouse from 5pm. Tickets are available from the Lifestyle Village office in person, or call 0418 940 450. $20 per ticket, which includes a glass of fine wine.
