Trio of truth-tellers bringing 'portable' theatre to town

Updated May 26 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
Carolyn Forte, Trish Mothersole and Judy Walsh will perform in To Tell You The Truth this weekend at the Margaret River Lifestyle Village.
A collaboration between members of three South-West theatre groups has resulted in a series of performances in Perth, Busselton and Dunsborough, with the show now heading to Margaret River.

Local News

