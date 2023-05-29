Margaret River winery helping rare WA tortoise

A Margaret River wine producer has thrown its support behind efforts to save one of the world's most critically endangered species, WA's Western Swamp Tortoise.
Natural wine producer Dormilona have this week released their 2023 Yokel range, with founder and winemaker Josephine Perry once again electing to donate an annual percentage of sales from the range to the not-for-profit organisation, Friends of the Western Swamp Tortoise (FWST).
"I've always been passionate about the local environment and protecting our native wildlife and so I'm happy that we've been able to help out one of WA's most endangered creatures," Ms Perry said of her support, which since it began in 2019, has seen more than $31,000 passed to the group.
The Western Swamp Tortoise is considered to be the most critically endangered in Australia, with less than 50 adult tortoises remaining in the wild.
"Jo Perry and Dormilona have been vital supporters of the work of the FWST and through her kind donations, we have been able to support ground-breaking research about optimal habitat, breeding and eDNA," FWST Chair, Jan Bant said.
Ms Bant said the donations had helped to fund projects such as the tortoise breeding program at Perth Zoo, and the relocation of the tortoise from its original habitat in the Swan Valley.
"The recent translocation of the Western Swamp Tortoise to areas not previously home to the reptile, but necessary to guard against climate change, has been a successful world-first research project which has been the subject of several well-received publications.
"We thank Jo for her support which ensures the continuation of this critically endangered species."
Made using 100 percent hand-harvested grapes from family-owned Pinelli Estate and Vino Italia in Perth's Swan Valley wine region, Yokel is produced at Dormilona in Margaret River.
I've always been passionate about the local environment and protecting native wildlife so I'm happy we've been able to help one of WA's most endangered creatures.- Jo Perry, Dormilona Wines
This year's release includes varieties Grenache, Rose, and Chenin Blanc.
Visit www.dormilona.com.au or the cellar door at 1/1 Boodjidup Road, Margaret River.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
