Planting season in full swing with more vollies needed

Updated May 29 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:29pm
More than 100 volunteers helped Nature Conservation plant 2000-plus native seedlings near Kevill Falls on the Margaret River last Sunday. Photo supplied.
Planting and conservation season is now in full swing with the arrival of the first winter rains, and volunteers can get their hands dirty at another community busy bee this Sunday to celebrate World Environment Day.

