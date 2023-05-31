Cowaramup students recognise Sorry Day | Photos

Students and teachers at Cowaramup Primary School stepped out of the classroom on Friday to recognise National Sorry Day.
Marked every year on 26 May, the day remembers and acknowledges the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, forcibly removed from their families and communities, and now known as 'The Stolen Generations'.
The local acknowledgement has been part of the school's annual calendar for a number of years.
"Each year Cowaramup Primary School join together to acknowledge 'Sorry Day'," explained CPS Year 4 teacher Leesa Mathers.
"The last couple of years we have done the sea of hands.
"This year we made trails of footprints to add colour to our new bush tucker garden.
"All students came out on Friday to add their footprint with a message, 'We walk together'."
Ms Mathers said it was great to see the students creating the trail through the new school garden.
"Miss Emily's class took their shoes off and connected to boodja, walking around reading the messages," she said.
"It was such a special time to be together and share this experience."
See more photos from Cowaramup PS Sorry Day at www.margaretrivermail.com.au
