South West siblings step up for local environment

May 30 2023 - 9:30am
Nature Conservation's Drew McKenzie with Frankie, Floyd and Pearl. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
The region's peak conservation group has applauded the efforts of three amazing youngsters who prove you can never be too young to do your bit for the environment.

