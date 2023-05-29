Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Surprising results at iconic Lake Cave after devastating bushfire

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water levels in Margaret River's famed Lake Cave have reached their highest point in decades. Picture: Holly Winkle
Water levels in Margaret River's famed Lake Cave have reached their highest point in decades. Picture: Holly Winkle

A surprising impact of the devastating 2021 Calgardup bush fire is being seen in one of Margaret River's most precious natural tourist attractions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.