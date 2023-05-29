AMR Shire pulls plug on electric scooters

Margaret River's year-long electric scooter trial is all over, just months into the planned test run.
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River made the announcement on Monday afternoon, saying it had cancelled the 12 month trial "due to non-compliance with permit conditions".
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini said the decision was made following a 14 day notice period served to e-scooter operator Bird Rides Pty Ltd to enforce compliance relating to safety and rider conduct.
"The safety of our community members remains our highest priority," Cr Cristoffanini said.
"Whilst we see the value of e-rideables as part of our local transportation mix, our Council is not satisfied with the risk management measures put in place by this e-scooter provider to ensure that their scooters are used safely as they proposed."
Cr Cristoffanini said the Shire had listened to community concerns and had liaised with police over the decision.
"Since e-scooters arrived in local townsites in March this year, the Shire and local Police have had the opportunity to observe their use," she said.
"During this time Margaret River Police and community members have raised serious concerns about the lack of controls in place to stop unsafe use of Bird's e-scooters.
"Police have also raised concerns with us around the impact of unsafe e-scooter use on their operations."
Cr Cristoffanini said the number of underage users, as well as lack of helmet use and instances of more than one person on a scooter had been of major concern.
"Council recognises the value and positive benefits e-rideables can bring for reducing transport related carbon emissions and providing cost-effective alternative means of transport, provided users observe the Road Traffic Code as all vehicles are required to do.
"We know e-scooters and other electric powered transport options are here to stay but there is yet a way to go for all of us as a community to navigate their safe use and mitigate safety concerns."
Bird Rides Pty Ltd has been contacted for comment.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
