Margaret River's fashion swap spectacular returns

May 31 2023 - 5:30pm
Steph Longmore-Dodd and Montessori School principal Lisa Fenton pictured ahead of Margaret River's biggest fashion swap fundraising event. Picture supplied.
Margaret River's largest and most fabulous sustainable fashion event returns on Friday 16 June.

