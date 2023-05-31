Margaret River's fashion swap spectacular returns

Margaret River's largest and most fabulous sustainable fashion event returns on Friday 16 June.
Unzip the limitless potential of your neglected wardrobe and be a part of the greatest fashion recycling fiesta of the year, where your timeless pieces can find a new home and your look gets a delightful refresh.
"The principle of sustainable fashion is at the heart of our event," event organiser Ashlee Allington said.
"Think of this as not just a chance to declutter, but to make a statement against fast fashion and mindless consumption.
"Refresh your work wardrobe and revive your weekend threads, all whilst enjoying a fun-filled evening with friends."
The ticket to this fashion-forward event is the price of admission and your pre-event contribution of five fashion items that deserve a second chance.
Donation collection points are at Ninjas in Mocean and the Margaret River Montessori School (donations close 13 June).
Not only do you get to drop off your nostalgic notables, but you also have the privilege to pick out five new-to-you wardrobe wonders from the plethora of donated garb.
You won't have to stop at 5 either - there will be $10 fill-a-bag options to top up your tall boy even further.
Donations of brand new fashion items from local boutiques Marigold, Wild Earth Trading and Re-born Code will also be for sale on the night at heavily discounted prices.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to indulge yourself on the cheap whilst having fun with friends and supporting a good cause - and those good vibes carry forward every time you wear your Fashion Folly find," seasoned Fashion Folly participant Stephanie Longmore-Dodd said.
Organisers from the Montessori P&F said it was a "heels off" event.
"On the evening of Fashion Folly, the runway turns into a running track as fashionistas enter the fray.
"The aim of the evening is so much more than a sharing of surplus style - there are games and events for all to take part in, along with a silent auction absolutely brimming with donations from generous local businesses."
Up for grabs in the Silent Auction are vouchers from Miki's Kitchen, Mandalay, White Elephant, Barefoot Shoes, Freedom Garvey Photography; wellness packs from Margaret River Acupuncture, Gemma's Reflexology, Supreme Shrooms Medicinal Mushrooms, artwork by Dea Haddow, accessories from Huxley Equestrian, Squash Blossom and Sunny & Sahara and much more.
Proceeds from the evening go towards the Margaret River Montessori School's P&F, with surplus items donated to those in need after the event.
Event organisers attribute the strength of ticket sales to this year's event to the "Kate Middleton effect", with rumours swirling that the recently promoted Princess, who first caught the eye of the Prince at a similar charity fashion event, is 'unofficially' endorsing Fashion Folly.
All tickets include a glass of wine on arrival and refreshments will be available for purchase on the evening.
"Gather your posse and purchase your tickets to take part in the revelry of repurposing: your wardrobe's next MVP could be just a swap away!"
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.facebook.com/margaretrivermontessori and head to the Fashion Folly event listing.
