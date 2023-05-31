Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River Ultra team donate $15,000 to Cape to Cape region

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The organisers of the Margaret River Ultra Marathon have announced they will contribute a $15,000 donation towards the environmental management of the Cape to Cape region, where the race is held each year.
The organisers of the Margaret River Ultra Marathon have announced they will contribute a $15,000 donation towards the environmental management of the Cape to Cape region, where the race is held each year.

The organisers of the Margaret River Ultra Marathon have announced they will contribute a $15,000 donation towards the environmental management of the Cape to Cape region, where the race is held each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.