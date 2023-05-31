Margaret River Ultra team donate $15,000 to Cape to Cape region

The organisers of the Margaret River Ultra Marathon have announced they will contribute a $15,000 donation towards the environmental management of the Cape to Cape region, where the race is held each year.
Race organisers Rapid Ascent made the announcement this week, and said it would allocate the financial support to various groups who assisted with the event, including Line in the Sand, The Friends of the Cape to Cape, and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA).
The Ultra Marathon's charity partner, Line in the Sand, plans to direct funds to a program focused on the reduction of feral cats in the Gracetown area.
They said the initiative would also help develop strategies to tackle the issue throughout the wider South West region.
Event Director Sam Maffett said Rapid Ascent was proud to contribute to the preservation of the region.
"By supporting Line in the Sand's efforts to manage feral cats and investing in the maintenance of the Cape to Cape Walking Track, we are working towards ensuring the long-term sustainability and enjoyment of this beautiful area for future generations of runners and visitors," Mr Maffett said.
Funds will also be put towards the ongoing maintenance and enhancement of the Cape to Cape Track.
"Rapid Ascent is committed to showcasing the region while simultaneously giving back to the community and environment. Through this contribution, we aim to promote responsible and sustainable event management practices."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
