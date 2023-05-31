This is not your average pub quiz

We love our food in Margaret River but what or who is truly feeding us? Grab a table, a beer and join pvi collective as they muster you through 'eaters' a rowdy and thought provoking performance.
Featuring a smorgasbord of pre-recorded guest voices such as Scott Ludlam, Gina Williams, Vandana Shiva, Odette Mercy and Gabrielle Chan, eaters is the dish you've been hungry for.
'Eaters' elevates the traditional pen and paper pub quiz to a participatory game show with the host announcing questions, previews on screen and scores going live using flesh forced software.
Bring your phone, friends, and a worldly appetite.
Held in the Margaret River HEART foyer, tickets can be purchased individually or in groups of 4 or 8. BYO small food platter welcome but no BYO alcohol. The bar will be open through-out the event.
Friday June 23 from 7:30pm. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tickets (Adults: $22 / Concession $20 / Youth $15) via artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.