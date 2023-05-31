Sash Seabourne rides the Party Wave into Yallingup

It's time for another Party Wave event - and this time, the community-driven events company is bringing Australian Idol finalist and Margaret River bred-musician Sash Seabourne along for the ride.
Originating in Margaret River, the Party Wave crew said they were focussed on supporting local, and broadening awareness around mental health.
"Good times, with good people, for a good cause," said group spokesperson, Party Wave Pete.
"We've been operating in the South West for the past two and a half years. We are very proud and feel privileged to be West Australian, we also feel the same way about creating a platform for emerging, established and touring musicians alike, especially local artists," he said.
On Sunday, June 4, Seabourne - currently on his 'Raised by Rivers' Tour - will be joined by fellow West Aussies, Tanya Ransom and Travis Green at the Yallingup Hall.
"Our Yallingup Hall Show encompasses just that, featuring three of WAs strongest solo performers," Pete told the Mail.
The South West is not just rich in waves and wine but musical talent that needs to be shared with the world and appreciated in the right setting.
"After hosting the inspiring Kim Churchill earlier this year as part of his biggest national tour to date, we are stoked to be able to now host Sash at home, he has already achieved so much this year and we know it is just the beginning of his journey."
Pete said the Party Wave community was strong and supported the good vibes intended with every event.
"As avid surfers and ocean lovers we feel riding a Party Wave is the most fun you can have in the water, sharing in such a pure moment with friends," he said.
"Our mission is to bring this same energy to our events and create a space where people can feel comfortable, make new friends and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences."
With sold out events including the latest Margs Pro Party at Sea Gardens in Prevelly, as well as intimate house parties, and community yoga and development sessions, the Party Wave team are keen to hear from locals with new ideas.
"Party Wave has a large and loyal following, we possess the ability to promote and sell tickets proven by our string of sold out shows since starting."
They even come prepared with their own limousine - offering rock star style transport to and from events at an affordable price.
"We have access to a huge selection of the most talented musicians in the region, ranging from solo acoustic acts to bands & DJs. We also have access to all equipment necessary to run and operate events of any size."
Catch Sash Seabourne, Tanya Ransom and Travis Green at the Yallingup Hall on Sunday June 4 from 6pm. The event is all ages, BYO food and drinks. For tickets visit events.humanitix.com/sash-seabourne-at-yallingup-hall
For more info and upcoming Party Wave events, visit www.partywave.com.au
