Wadandi artist honoured with prestigious Red Ochre Award

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
From left: Margot Edwards, Sandra Hill, Toni Webb, Gerry Reilly and Wayne Webb at the Saturday celebration.
An intimate gathering of family, friends and supporters joined Wadandi elder Aunty Sandra Hill on Saturday night as the award-winning artist celebrated the announcement of her 2023 Red Ochre Award.

