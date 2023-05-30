Wadandi artist honoured with prestigious Red Ochre Award

An intimate gathering of family, friends and supporters joined Wadandi elder Aunty Sandra Hill on Saturday night as the award-winning artist celebrated the announcement of her 2023 Red Ochre Award.
Hosted by Stuart and Suzanne Hicks at their home in Margaret River, guests watched on as a live TV broadcast of the awards revealed the Balingup artist's successful nomination.
"Aunty Sandra Hill's contributions to First Nations arts in Western Australia is unparalleled, and of regional, state and national historical significance," a spokesperson for the Australia Council for the Arts said.
"For nearly 40 years, she has mentored, influenced and trained emerging First Nations artists, worked in and supported First Nations community organisations, and inspired nationally important conversations in truth-telling, culture and contemporary arts practices.
"Her unique practice has involved working in three streams simultaneously over her career - cultural immersion, public arts, and fine art."
The Red Ochre Award was established by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Board in 1993 to pay tribute to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for outstanding lifetime achievement in the arts.
This year, Sandra Hill received the honour alongside musician, activist and Kamilaroi elder Uncle Bob Weatherall.
Host and good friend Stuart Hicks said it was "a great privilege" to honour Sandra and share in her celebration.
He spoke of her "prodigious, artistic and creative capability" and the importance of sharing her story with the world.
It meant the world to me that the judges recognised not only my art but the effort put into sharing stories from the Stolen Generation, that made it really worthwhile and meaningful to me.- Sandra Hill
"Her work is seen all over the place - in public spaces, private spaces, institutions around the country, and it is beautiful, wonderful work," Mr Hicks said.
"It's also important because you've stayed focused on Aboriginal experience and your personal experience through your art.
"You're creating things that help to tell the truth, and that helps people understand that particular experience."
Sandra said she was relieved to be able to finally share the exciting news with the world.
"It's just so good that it's out, it's been really hard keeping it a secret," she laughed on Saturday night.
"It meant the world to me that the judges recognised not only my art but the effort put into sharing stories from the Stolen Generation, that made it really worthwhile and meaningful to me."
As she explained to the gathering, her rediscovery of her culture and her Wadandi family had enriched her creative journey.
She saved special mention for the Webb family - Wayne, Toni and Iszaac - who were on hand to applaud her achievements. She also revealed she plans to have Wayne Webb sit for a portrait ahead of next year's Archibald Prize entries.
"You can't imagine how much you guys mean to me, and you're my inspiration," she said.
"These guys have nurtured me and been patient with me and taught me so much about this country, which is my dad's traditional country, and I've learned from them and I love them to pieces.
"I'm home, they helped me come home."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.