Weather sees record frog count at Margaret River school

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:01pm
MRIS student Leeuwin and one of the frogs.
A record 65 frogs were captured in the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) traplines after last week's significant rain event.

Local News

