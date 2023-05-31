SENSpirit 1494am launches in Margaret River and Busselton

SPORTS Entertainment Network (SEN) has expanded its support throughout the South West, with SENSpirit Margaret River 1494am launching to Margaret River and Busselton audiences this week.
Craig Hutchison, CEO of Sports Entertainment Network said the launch was more evidence of SEN's ongoing commitment to the local communities and builds on its presence in the region.
"We are excited to further increase our presence throughout the South West," Mr Hutchison said.
"Locals can listen via the SEN app or at 1494 on your AM radio dial."
SEN's Group Radio Director Sam Thompson said SENSpirit Margaret River would reflect the essence of the South West, "with Nay Pearce in Breakfast and across the day as well as local footy with Alan Crane heading-up SENSpirit's SWFL coverage".
"The station has some of the biggest names in WA including Tim Gossage, Scotty Cummings, Mark Duffield, Paul Hasleby, Damien Martin and Peter Vlahos, alongside some of the country's best names in sport - Dwayne Russell, Gerard Whateley, Garry Lyon, Tim Watson, Luke Hodge, Kane Cornes, Andy Maher and Dermott Brereton," she said.
"You'll also hear your favourite artists including Bryan Adams, P!NK, Rob Thomas, Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow, The Corrs, Gwen Stefani and Phil Collins.
"SENSpirit Margaret River really is your new home of sport and music."
The news comes after SEN announced it had acquired the region's two community newspapers - the Augusta Margaret River Mail and the Busselton Dunsborough Mail, allowing the mastheads to continue publication both in print and online.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.