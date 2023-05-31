Augusta-Margaret River Mail
SENSpirit 1494am launches in Margaret River and Busselton

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:50pm
Locals can listen to the new station in Margaret River and Busselton via the SEN app or at 1494 on their AM radio dial.
SPORTS Entertainment Network (SEN) has expanded its support throughout the South West, with SENSpirit Margaret River 1494am launching to Margaret River and Busselton audiences this week.

