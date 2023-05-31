Margaret River club joins sustainable golf course program

The Margaret River Golf Club has joined a select group of Australian golf clubs pledging to create positive social and environmental impact across their management operations.
As part of a new, cloud-based approach, the club will be among the first in the world to work its way through the Audubon International Certification Program for Golf.
The program was created to formally recognise and certify courses that enhance valuable natural areas and wildlife habitats, while improving efficiencies, and minimising potentially harmful impacts of operations.
President Ian Chidgey said the Club was excited to be included in the first round of clubs in the program.
"The Audubon ICP for Golf is totally in sync with our vision for our golf course fitting seamlessly into the surrounding natural habitat of the Margaret River region," Mr Chidgey said.
"We will learn much about the most sustainable ways of enhancing what is already a richly varied natural space with an abundance of native flora and wildlife."
The Audubon Certification pathway covers six modules including Site Assessment and Environmental Planning; Wildlife and Habitat Management; Chemical Use Reduction and Safety; Water Conservation; Water Quality Management and Outreach and Education.
