Margaret River club joins sustainable golf course program

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:21pm
The Margaret River Golf Club will be among the first in the world to work their way through the Audubon International Certification Program for Golf.
The Margaret River Golf Club has joined a select group of Australian golf clubs pledging to create positive social and environmental impact across their management operations.

