Local families connect with nature in new exhibition | What's On

A year-long creative project featuring artworks created by over 80 local families will culminate in a new exhibition set to open at the Margaret River HEART.
Moving into the HEART - Nala Bardip Mia - gallery space next week, the Weaving Stories of Boodja project initially began in 2022.
The program included over 20 creative workshops which explored the community's connection to the local environment, using a number of different mediums including clay, collage, print-making, weaving and sculpture.
Project founders and artists Michelle Bretherton and Cara Ratajczak collaborated with Wadandi custodians, other local artists and environmental experts to accumulate the expansive body of work.
The pair said they were inspired to foster a sense of environmental responsibility and care in younger community members.
"At the heart of the project is the true desire to foster a sense of belonging custodianship of our natural environment, so that hopefully we can inspire the will to take care of it for future generations," they said.
The exhibition also includes artwork by feature artists Vivian Brockman-Webb, Mitchella Hutchins, Elaine Clocherty, Francesco Geronazzo and Cynamon Aeria.
Their art is complimented by the works of Kendra Benson Photography in the documentation of the project.
The free exhibition opens on Saturday June 10 from 12 to 4pm at the HEART main gallery, and will include a free creative activity for kids.
The exhibition runs until August 10, 2023.
