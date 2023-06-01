Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Local families connect with nature in new exhibition | What's On

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Willow Peters collecting materials for the ephemeral artwork. Picture by Kendra Benson Photography.
A year-long creative project featuring artworks created by over 80 local families will culminate in a new exhibition set to open at the Margaret River HEART.

