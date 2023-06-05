Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Time to wage war on winter pests | In Your Patch

By Terri Sharpe
Updated June 5 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terri Sharpe says with rabbits, parrots, possums, rats, scale, aphids, citrus leaf miner, leaf curl, cabbage moths, and the usual snails, slugs, and weevils out in force, it's time wage war against winter pests.
Terri Sharpe says with rabbits, parrots, possums, rats, scale, aphids, citrus leaf miner, leaf curl, cabbage moths, and the usual snails, slugs, and weevils out in force, it's time wage war against winter pests.

If your garden is anything like mine right now, you're in the middle of a fierce battle - with rabbits, parrots, possums, rats, scale, aphids, citrus leaf miner, leaf curl, cabbage moths, and the usual snails, slugs, and weevils all living their best lives - on your edibles! We also have quendas in the school garden but as they don't eat our edibles, we're very happy they've chosen our garden to call their home. These battles require an arsenal of equipment, time, and determination. And if you want success, you must be vigilant!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.