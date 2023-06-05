Time to wage war on winter pests | In Your Patch

Citrus leaf miner? A small moth is responsible for the eggs that turn into larvae and do the damage inside the leaves. You can spray a horticultural oil onto foliage to discourage the moths or use a systemic insecticide that will enter the leaf and reach the larvae. You can also cut away affected new growth as it tends to be the new softer growth they target, fertilise for overall strong plant tree growth, and be vigilant! Spray with a horticultural oil once every month or more until new growth is strong.

