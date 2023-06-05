Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River's community garden is growing

June 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Some of the Backyard Creations team with Nature Conservations Peta Lierich (second from right) and Margaret River Regional Environment Centres Peta Goodwin (far right). Pictures by Trevor Paddenburg, Nature Conservation.
A new native garden has been opened in Margaret River, allowing the whole community to enjoy the space while acting as an educational facility for waterwise gardening, growing natives and creating wildlife habitat.

