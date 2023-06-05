Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Family escapes injury after lightning strikes South West home

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa and Jade O'Shea and family are safe and sound after a scary encounter at their Karridale home - where lightning struck on Monday morning. Pictures supplied.
Melissa and Jade O'Shea and family are safe and sound after a scary encounter at their Karridale home - where lightning struck on Monday morning. Pictures supplied.

A local family is feeling particularly lucky this afternoon, having escaped an early morning lightning strike which saw windows explode and powerlines tumble at the Karridale property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.