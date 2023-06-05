Family escapes injury after lightning strikes South West home

A local family is feeling particularly lucky this afternoon, having escaped an early morning lightning strike which saw windows explode and powerlines tumble at the Karridale property.
Melissa O'Shea and her family were at home on Monday morning when the strike occurred.
"[Husband] Jade was having his morning shower, our property was struck by lightning," Melissa explained.
"The tree turned to splinters and it took down powerlines, [and] windows exploded in the house."
Melissa said window frames were pushed out from the walls of the home, flyscreens were torn away and power sockets were smashed to pieces.
"We've never experienced anything like this before, super scary!"
Jade O'Shea received a nasty electric shock, and headed to the local hospital for a checkup.
"Pretty interesting 'sensation' being zapped in the shower and the power going out," he said after being given the all--clear.
With powerlines still down on Monday afternoon and more rain forecast for coming days, the family were planning to "hide out" in Margaret River until the property was safe to return.
"Looks like we're couch surfing until we can get a whole new meter box as ours exploded," Melissa said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
