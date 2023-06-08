Food, wine and winter on show at Manjimup's Truffle Kerfuffle

Foodies from around the country are preparing to descend on the South West town of Manjimup later this month as the annual Truffle Kerfuffle festival returns to the produce-rich region.
Established to celebrate the abundance of one of the world's most luxurious ingredients - fresh black truffles - in the Southern Forests region, the festival has grown to three days of food, wine and entertainment including celebrity chefs, satellite lunch and dinner events, truffle hunts and more.
In the heart of Australian truffle country is the Festival Village at Fonty's Pool, where ticketholders can take in free cooking demonstrations, meet truffle growers, see live truffle dog demonstrations and enjoy live music across two stages throughout the weekend.
The Marketplace, also at the festival village, offers a chance to browse, taste and take home an extensive range Manjimup and Southern Forests produce and wine, peruse artisan stalls, enjoy wine, beer and spirit tastings, taste truffle laden dishes and check out the Campfire Kitchen.
Celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge, Analiese Gregory, Jake Kellie, Ben Ing and the South West's own Paul 'Yoda' Iskov will also join the line up, hosting masterclasses and long table feasts and taking over the Chef's Cabin, hosted by Australian Gourmet Traveller's Max Veenhuyzen.
The Truffle Kerfuffle runs from June 23 to June 25 - for event program, tickets and details visit trufflekerfuffle.com.au
