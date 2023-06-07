Rehab work making a difference at North Point

Planting and brushing is making a big difference to rehabilitating much-loved North Point at Cowaramup Bay, and a community busy bee this Sunday, June 11 from 10am-12noon will continue to build on the good work.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is once again joining forces with the Friends of Gracetown and Cowaramup Bay, and they're calling for everyone who loves the coast to lend a hand with planting native species and brushing to protect existing vegetation.
"North Point is beloved by locals and visitors alike, in particular for its powerful right hand surf break and stunning natural setting," Nature Conservation's coastal officer Mandy Edwards said.
"But due to its popularity, a maze of confusing trails has been created, with native plants trampled and impacts on wildlife that depend on them.
"The environment around North Point is improving thanks to the hard work of volunteers and the community," Ms Edwards said.
"But it still needs some care to nurture it back to its former glory.
"Brushing will help close redundant trails and help provide a clear pathway to the beach and surf.
"And planting with local native plants will help reinstate the biodiversity to this special part of the coastline.
"It's a great chance to give back to the coast you love and enjoy!"
Morning tea is provided and volunteers are urged to bring water, sun and rain protection, covered shoes plus gloves, trowel, shovel and mallet if you have them. Meet in the carpark at the Cowaramup Bay boat ramp.
Please register your interest for catering purposes by emailing mandy.edwards@natureconservation.org.au
