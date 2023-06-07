Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rehab work making a difference at North Point

June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Help out at North Point.
Planting and brushing is making a big difference to rehabilitating much-loved North Point at Cowaramup Bay, and a community busy bee this Sunday, June 11 from 10am-12noon will continue to build on the good work.

